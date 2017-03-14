Newsvine

davidtompkinsj51

davidtompkinsj51 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Trill seeking outdoor person Articles: 0 Seeds: 12 Comments: 0 Since: Sep 2016

Dolores water district bans boating at Totten Lake

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by davidtompkinsj51 View Original Article: The Journal
Seeded on Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:05 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Dolores Water Conservancy District board voted unanimously on Thursday to close Totten Lake to all boating to prevent contamination by non-native quagga and zebra mussels.The mussels, which can damage irrigation infrastructure, are transported in boats that have been in infested waters, such as Lake Powell and Lake Mead.The Totten closure follows a boating ban on Narraguinnep Reservoir, enacted last week by the privately owned Montezuma Valley Irrigation Co., which also cited the mussel threat.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor