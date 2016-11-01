But just as innate is our sense of survival, and there are times when the urge to succumb to thrills needs a reality check. Do the handful of seconds that comprise a death's-door free-fall at a SCAD attraction really make your day? For many, the answer is, Well, yeah, of course, dude! And if that's the case, then by all means, plunge earthward.
Thrill-seeking vs. undue risk: Where should the line be drawn? - Chicago Tribune
Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded on Tue Nov 1, 2016 5:54 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment