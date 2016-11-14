Newsvine

davidtompkinsj51

davidtompkinsj51 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Trill seeking outdoor person Articles: 0 Seeds: 10 Comments: 0 Since: Sep 2016

11 new rides for thrill seekers - Travel - Seasonal Travel | NBC News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by davidtompkinsj51 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Mon Nov 14, 2016 3:01 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Let’s face it, this summer is looking scary enough without this or that thrill ride raising the bar on near-death experiences. Instead, theme and amusement parks are rolling out new (and newly renovated attractions) that emphasis unique elements and psychological thrills over sheer speed and stupefying G-forces.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor