10 Health Problems That The Outdoors Can Help Prevent And Treat

During an October 20, 2016, White House Roundtable session entitled "Health Benefits of Time Outdoors," Michael Suk, M.D., J.D., M.P.H., Chairman of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Geisinger Health System and a member of the National Advisory Board at the National Park Service, mentioned the possibility of doctors writing prescriptions for national parks...as in, "Take a trip to a national park once a week and see me in six months." How many medication prescriptions could eventually be replaced by prescriptions for hiking, biking, climbing and other outdoors activities? Well, here are 10 health problems that time outdoors may help prevent or treat: