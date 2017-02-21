From mountain biking to kayaking, these travelers want to try it all. And because Scottsdale has always been a go-to destination for these things, it’s ready to welcome these travelers with open arms. So travelers of all types – from those curious about sunrise hikes to those who are ready to go canyoneering through the desert’s unforgiving terrain – this is where you can experience it all. And these are the experiences that should be on your radar when you go.
This City Has Some Of The World's Coolest Outdoor Adventures, And It's Right Here In The U.S.
