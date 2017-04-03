REI's Force Of Nature Wants To Change The Game For Women Outdoors

I write about mass-market retail, how and why we spend

Fresh off a successful campaign to change the way retailers approach Black Friday, REI is unleashing Force of Nature, a multi-pronged effort to change the industry's approach to women as employees and customers.

The outdoor co-op is hoping to advance gender equity in this category. REI was co-founded by a woman -- Mary Anderson, now 107 -- and today 45% of all REI employees and nearly half of corporate officers are women.

"Women's leadership for us has been a really big deal at REI for a long time," said Laura Swapp, director of public affairs and next-gen marketing. "Our challenge was how can bring this to the rest of our 16 million members."