7 Safety Tips to Keep in Mind When Exploring the Outdoors With Your Pets | One Green Planet

There’s nothing like spending time outside after being cooped up indoors all winter. The spring and summer months are usually filled with fun day trips to the park, hiking, time at the lake or a camping excursion with your friends. And it’s even better when we get to enjoy some of these activities with our furry companions.

There’s certainly no shortage of things to do, especially if you have an active pet. But there are also dangers that can pose serious risks to our pets. Before you head out to explore the great outdoors, here are a few important reminders to help keep your pet safe.