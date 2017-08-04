Hiking: Day Hike Tips for Beginners | Greatist

Not all of us are hardcore hikers, and the idea of sleeping in a tent, on the hard ground, with the risk of bears and other wild creatures sniffing around isn’t exactly appealing. (Nor is the idea of waking up at the ass crack of dawn, because you know that tent doesn’t have blackout shades.)

That’s where day hiking comes in. It’s basically blending all the things you love: fresh air, Insta-worthy views, and a car or train that takes you back home to your gloriously comfortable (and clean) bed when you’re all done. We turned to the pros for answers to all your burning questions, so you'll know what you're doing before you hit the trail.